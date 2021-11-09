Numeraire (NMR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $466.23 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for approximately $45.72 or 0.00068177 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Numeraire has a market cap of $466.23 million and $24.71 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00050806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.81 or 0.00223391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00093298 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire (NMR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,970,831 coins and its circulating supply is 10,197,300 coins. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

