Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.55, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.93. 940,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,738,314. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

