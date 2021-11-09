American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Releases Earnings Results

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of AVD traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.57. 6,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.56 million, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.39. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.70%.

In related news, insider Ulrich Trogele bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at about $439,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 68.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Vanguard by 77.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 64,335 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.