Brokerages Anticipate Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to Post -$0.88 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.80). Spirit Airlines posted earnings of ($1.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year earnings of ($4.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($3.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on SAVE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

Shares of SAVE stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 133,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,334. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $40.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,445 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,293,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,364,000 after acquiring an additional 953,581 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,380,000 after acquiring an additional 622,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,841,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,668,000 after acquiring an additional 561,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,004,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.