$0.88 EPS Expected for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.76. Sanofi reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sanofi.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.27. 79,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,418. The stock has a market cap of $129.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

