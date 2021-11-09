JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.5% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,222,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,615 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,849,569,000 after acquiring an additional 743,975 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.98. The stock had a trading volume of 182,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,373,523. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.61. The company has a market capitalization of $496.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $110.35 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.