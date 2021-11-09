Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Xperi had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,781. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.72. Xperi has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $25.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xperi stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 92.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Xperi worth $12,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

XPER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

