Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s 2nd Largest Position

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,260,459 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.0% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Apple were worth $172,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,580,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.83. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.59 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

