Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,621 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,978 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.8% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.16 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.59 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

