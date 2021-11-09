xRhodium (XRC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.09 Million

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 32.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 9th. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, xRhodium has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. xRhodium has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $200.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get xRhodium alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001215 BTC.

SSV Network (SSV) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00017775 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00093738 BTC.

About xRhodium

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XRCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.