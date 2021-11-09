MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 259.56% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. MedAvail updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ MDVL traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.47. 3,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,924. MedAvail has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market cap of $80.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83.

MDVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on MedAvail from $20.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MedAvail stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

