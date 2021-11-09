Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 33.27% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 41,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $356.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.27. Fluidigm has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

