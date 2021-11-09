Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.29. Visteon posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 88.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VC shares. Bank of America lowered Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.91.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000.

Shares of VC stock traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $121.86. 5,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,158. Visteon has a 52 week low of $91.61 and a 52 week high of $147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 123.27 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.26.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

