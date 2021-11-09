Scala (XLA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,666.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Scala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Scala has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $14,666.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Scala has traded 36.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00076075 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00079595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.23 or 0.00101744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,746.24 or 0.99529487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.78 or 0.07040939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00020505 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

