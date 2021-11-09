UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Hits $0.0056

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $8.67 million and approximately $178,366.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00050806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.81 or 0.00223391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00093298 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UIP is a coin. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

