Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.23. The company had a trading volume of 32,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,251. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.44. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

HGV has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.