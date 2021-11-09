Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.810-$3.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE ES traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $82.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,970. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 70.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eversource Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.43.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

