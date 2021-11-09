Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

OCUL traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 66,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $588.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.86. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,681. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OCUL. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.