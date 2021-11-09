Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to Announce -$0.51 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will report earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Shift Technologies posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.91 million. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 85.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Shift Technologies by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Shift Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Shift Technologies by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFT stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.04. 114,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,102. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.39. Shift Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $11.49.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

