StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.03

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.03 and last traded at $49.52, with a volume of 10135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.24.

STEP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.36.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other StepStone Group news, Director Thomas Keck sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $116,154.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert Waldo sold 4,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $186,432.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,996 shares of company stock valued at $17,589,078. 35.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after buying an additional 59,025 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 30.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter.

About StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

