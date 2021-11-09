Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.27 Million

Analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to post sales of $8.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.45 million and the highest is $9.18 million. Alpine Income Property Trust reported sales of $5.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $28.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.76 million to $29.72 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $38.75 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $42.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Shares of NYSE:PINE traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.92. 403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,480. The company has a market capitalization of $213.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $18.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. 55.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

