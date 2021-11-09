ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.47.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Shares of ECN Capital stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.77. 14,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,784. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.88.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.