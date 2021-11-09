Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GLMD stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.04. 1,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,080. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $76.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.09. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

