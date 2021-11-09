FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.06 EPS

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share.

FNHC stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.57. 196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. FedNat has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a market cap of $44.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FedNat stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 154,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.88% of FedNat at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

