Navcoin (NAV) Price Up 0.8% This Week

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000653 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $31.42 million and approximately $559,451.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003254 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00024716 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00017501 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,102,279 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

