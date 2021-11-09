Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Wabash National’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WNC stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.33. 7,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,692. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $916.68 million, a P/E ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

WNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $117,504. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

