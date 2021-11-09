DAV Coin (DAV) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.96 Million

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 9th. Over the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. DAV Coin has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.62 or 0.00396348 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00039602 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,707.26 or 0.99914902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00053677 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DAVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.