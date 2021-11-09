Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Issues Earnings Results

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of VCNX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.05. 1,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,243. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19. Vaccinex has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Vaccinex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of targeted bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The firm focuses in the development of pepinemab for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, osteosarcoma, melanoma and Huntington’s disease.

