Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RCPUF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Recipe Unlimited from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Recipe Unlimited from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:RCPUF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.90. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87. Recipe Unlimited has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $19.12.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

