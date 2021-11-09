Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KGSPY. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingspan Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Kingspan Group stock traded down $2.52 on Tuesday, hitting $119.00. 361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $126.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.73.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

