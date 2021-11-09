Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target Raised to C$59.00 at CIBC

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$51.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

HDIUF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDIUF traded up $3.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.31. The stock had a trading volume of 790 shares, compared to its average volume of 674. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average is $29.15. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $38.31.

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

