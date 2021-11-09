Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

NYSE TTE traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,306. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average of $46.61. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%. On average, analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 14,058.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at $213,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

