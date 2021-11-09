Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BZZUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, August 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BZZUY stock remained flat at $$11.61 during trading hours on Tuesday. Buzzi Unicem has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.98.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

