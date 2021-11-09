Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) PT Lowered to C$21.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

BRAG stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,861. Bragg Gaming Group has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $25.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.12.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bragg Gaming Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence services including semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator; and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet.

