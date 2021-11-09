Front Barnett Associates LLC Makes New $585,000 Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Sysco by 4.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,464,000 after buying an additional 44,203 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Sysco by 74.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 6.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 3.6% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter valued at about $46,145,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

SYY traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.61. 49,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $86.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.55.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 186.14%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments.

