HollyGold Hits Market Cap of $1.63 Million (HGOLD)

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 9th. HollyGold has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $166,698.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HollyGold coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HollyGold has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00076059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00079399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00101257 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,691.73 or 0.99891643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,707.04 or 0.07050254 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00020552 BTC.

HollyGold Coin Profile

HollyGold’s genesis date was May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,704,196 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

HollyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HollyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HollyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

