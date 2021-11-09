Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%.

Shares of BEAM traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.23. 8,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,249. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.37. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $33.14 and a 12-month high of $138.52.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,439 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Beam Therapeutics worth $38,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BEAM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.