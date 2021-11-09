Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Market Cap Reaches $1.02 Million

Alliance Fan Token (CURRENCY:ALL) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00001527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alliance Fan Token has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $64,304.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00076059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00079399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00101257 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,691.73 or 0.99891643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,707.04 or 0.07050254 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00020552 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading

