Maro (MARO) Market Cap Hits $57.11 Million

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. During the last week, Maro has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Maro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. Maro has a total market capitalization of $57.11 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00050797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.91 or 0.00223036 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00093212 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 954,325,983 coins and its circulating supply is 497,300,828 coins. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars.

