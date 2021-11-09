Comparing LiveWorld (LVWD) & Its Competitors

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS: LVWD) is one of 218 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare LiveWorld to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

LiveWorld has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWorld’s peers have a beta of 2.94, indicating that their average share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LiveWorld and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWorld 7.31% N/A N/A LiveWorld Competitors -10.22% -50.81% 3.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LiveWorld and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveWorld Competitors 1182 5963 11176 321 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 21.06%. Given LiveWorld’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LiveWorld has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiveWorld and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWorld $8.56 million $370,000.00 13.01 LiveWorld Competitors $2.90 billion $324.93 million 85.90

LiveWorld’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LiveWorld. LiveWorld is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

LiveWorld peers beat LiveWorld on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

LiveWorld Company Profile

LiveWorld, Inc. engages in the provision of software and services solutions. It offers conversation management SaaS platforms; management for the pharma industry, moderation, and engagement services; customer services, social analytics, strategy, and media. The company was founded by Peter H. Friedman and Jenna Woodul on April 10, 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

