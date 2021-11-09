Step Hero (HERO) Price Hits $0.68 on Major Exchanges

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Step Hero coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Hero has a total market cap of $8.76 million and $391,945.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Step Hero has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00050797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.91 or 0.00223036 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00093212 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Step Hero Coin Profile

HERO is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

