$1.60 EPS Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to announce $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. Comerica posted earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $8.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $8.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Comerica.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMA. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.47.

Comerica stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.51. 34,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,332. Comerica has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $89.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $461,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,070 shares of company stock worth $1,226,672. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Comerica by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Comerica by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in Comerica by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comerica (CMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.