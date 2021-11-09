$7.55 EPS Expected for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to announce $7.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.12. Nucor posted earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 463.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year earnings of $22.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.20 to $23.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $17.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,534,162.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,669,000 after acquiring an additional 135,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 8.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NUE traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,281. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $47.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.69 and its 200-day moving average is $103.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

