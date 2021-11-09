BMO Capital Markets Increases InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target to C$20.00

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.75 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IIPZF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.72.

Shares of OTCMKTS IIPZF remained flat at $$14.36 on Tuesday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

