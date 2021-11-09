Truist Securities Boosts Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target to $88.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ATH. Truist upped their target price on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Athene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.34.

ATH traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $86.61. The company had a trading volume of 17,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,347. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.64. Athene has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $91.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.69.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Athene will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $29,730.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $81,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,798 shares of company stock worth $1,305,136 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 165.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

