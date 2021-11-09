IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Receives Market Perform Rating from ATB Capital

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at ATB Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IGM. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.25.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of IGM stock traded up C$0.40 on Tuesday, reaching C$51.18. 180,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,331. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.34 and a 1 year high of C$51.68. The company has a market cap of C$12.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.98.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.