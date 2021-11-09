Meyer Handelman Co. Buys 5,910 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.45, for a total value of $5,029,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total value of $1,827,701.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 842,164 shares of company stock worth $230,719,807. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM stock opened at $309.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.40. The company has a market capitalization of $303.17 billion, a PE ratio of 124.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, FBN Securities raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.14.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

