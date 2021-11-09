Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Issues Earnings Results

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Synchronoss Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 43,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $229.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 1,307.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNCR shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.53.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

