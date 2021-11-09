Arvest Bank Trust Division Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,903 shares of company stock valued at $24,071,708. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.14. The company had a trading volume of 325,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,254,086. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $207.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 51.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.16.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

