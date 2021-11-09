Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oaktree Specialty Lending.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $7.50. 8,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,287. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $29,922,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

